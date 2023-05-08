SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of South Sioux City has announced that long-time former South Sioux City councilmember John Sanders, Sr. has died at the age of 84.

Sanders passed away Thursday after a brief illness, according to his obituary.

Sanders was born on June 18, 1938. He graduated from South Sioux City High School and then entered the U.S. Army in 1957 before being honorably discharged in 1959. He also served the South Sioux City Police Department, working his way to captain and retiring after 27 years.

Sanders also served on the South Sioux City City Council for 24 years along with other city committees. The city said in a release that they would like to express its deepest condolences, adding that Sanders was proud of the city government.

“John brought many years of knowledge to the City by being involved in the Community along with the Police Department as a Police Officer for 27 years, visiting and listening to the people on their concerns,” a release from the city said.

A visitation will be held at at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City.