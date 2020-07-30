Long-term care facilities in Orange City, Armstrong are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has identified COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Orange City and Armstrong.

Orange City Area Health System CEO Marty Guthmiller said in a Facebook video that the five cases hat the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) identified are four residents and one employee.

According to IDPH, an outbreak occurs when three or more cases of COVID-19 are identified among residents of a facility.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is the highest priority of Prairie Ridge and CHP,” said Sioux County Public Health (CHP) Director, Kim Westerholm. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we and Prairie Ridge are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

Prairie Ridge Care Center is a part of the Orange City Area Health System.

The Sioux County Community Health Partners (CHP) said the facility has been notified residents and their families, and consistent with IDPH guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation.

“They are in a negative pressure environment, which is a stepwell beyond what nursing homes are required to do,” said Guthmiller.

Officials add that Prarie Ridge staff are working closely with IDPH and CHP to protect the health of all of its residents and staff, with more testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH.

IDPH reports that Valley Vue Care Center in Armstrong, Iowa, which is located in Emmet County, has 42 positive cases of the virus.

Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City has 22 total cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries.

The state’s health department said Good Samaritan Society – Le Mars in Plymouth has 16 positive cases and two of them have recovered.

Good Samaritan Society – George in George, Iowa, located in Lyon County, has 12 total cases of the coronavirus and seven recoveries.

As of July 30 at 6:43 p.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 22 current outbreaks with 736 positive cases and 286 of them recovered and 465 deaths.

