Long-term care centers still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department announced a major development in the fight against COVID-19 Monday, as Woodbury County prepares to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are slated to receive–in the next few days–1,950 doses,” Siouxland District Health Director Kevin Grieme said.

Those doses will be heading to local hospitals to protect those on the front lines.

“Those vaccines that we have are going to be primarily for vaccinating our healthcare workers,” Dr. Larry Volz with MercyOne Siouxland said.

However, the initial rollout won’t cover 100 percent of those workers. There are roughly 4,000 healthcare workers in Sioux City.

“If current expectations are that hopefully 60 percent or more of our employees will be willing to take the vaccine, we’ll have enough to vaccinate everyone who’s willing to take the vaccine,” Dr. Volz said.

A group that wasn’t included in Woodbury County’s initial distribution was long-term care centers. However, Cheryl Hansen with Charter Senior Living in Sioux City says help is on the way through the national pharmacy network.

“Walgreens will really orchestrate the vaccines. We anticipate, by the end of the month, we’ll start seeing that happening,” Hansen said.

While Hansen says this marks a new chapter for her industry after one of the roughest years they’ve had, Charter Senior Living, which hasn’t had a single resident test positive, will not stop other mitigation efforts anytime soon.

“This is a marathon. It’s not a sprint–just the beginning of the end. So, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, and we’ve got to stay the course,” Hansen said.

