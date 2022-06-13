SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Those who love rock climbing or want to get into the hobby can now do so again in Sioux City.

After temporarily closing for about a month to transfer management, Long Lines Family Rec Center reopened to the public Sunday.

The facility now has a new yoga studio, a coffee shop, and a lounging area.

People could participate in open climbing all day, take a free yoga class, or participate in climbing competitions to celebrate the grand opening.

Long Lines Climbing Manager Alex Erwin said that having the facility is unique.

“This is where I kind of got into climbing. It’s such a unique form of fun and workout mentally and physically, and I think that more people should know about it. And especially in Sioux City, it’s wildly unique for here. To do anything climbing related from here, you’d have to travel, like numerous hours, numerous miles,” Erwin said.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning to mark the reopening.