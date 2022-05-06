SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City is transferring management of the rock climbing wall at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The city announced in a release it will end operation on May 14 and will reopen under management by Whitewater on Wednesday, June 1. Operations will resume seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The climbing wall is 52 feet tall and sits on the second floor of Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The city stated in the release that transitioning management to Whitewater will provide many benefits to the community, including rock climbing management experience and other programming. Whitewater will also offer more hours of operation, more routes, workout programs, and social areas.

Whitewater Brand Director Jesse Hyde, said that the company is glad to form a partnership with Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

“Whitewater has a 21-year track record of operating recreational experiences and providing access opportunities to the active lifestyle. Climbing and yoga have always been two of the primary experiences on offer from our organization. The sport of climbing is challenging yet approachable and aligns perfectly with our goal of engagement.”

Sioux City Parks & Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes stated, “We are excited to have a company who understands rock wall operations at a high-level managing this facility,” said John Byrnes, a supervisor with Sioux City Parks and Recreation. “Whitewater will be able to expand upon previous offerings to both new and accomplished climbers to provide the best possible experience for everyone.”

Long Lines Climbing is currently hiring for multiple positions including climbing staff, summer camp counselors and yoga instructors. For more information on membership or employment opportunities, please contact Alex Erwin at info@climblonglines.com.

All active punch passes and discount cards for the climbing wall will be honored for the value of

the card. The cardholder must pay any difference in cost associated.