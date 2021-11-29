Log falls off truck near Norfolk, causes crash with injuries

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was treated for injuries after a log fell into the roadway eight miles from Norfolk on Friday evening.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:24 p.m., a tree log fell out of the back of a truck going west on Highway 275. An SUV was driving east on the same road, and it crashed into the fallen log.

The SUV driver, Elliott Lierman, 45, of Wisner, was taken to the Faith Regional Health Services after the airbags in the vehicle were deployed. Two other people were in the SUV, but they declined medical help.

Officials said the driver of the truck that dropped the log didn’t know it had dropped anything on the road and came back to the scene willingly.

Stanton County Emergency Management responded, and the road was closed for about 45 minutes.