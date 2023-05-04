SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pollution, especially plastic litter, affects environments around the world and some sioux city 4th graders got to learn how from an international expert.

Students at Loess Hills Elementary got to speak with Dr. Imogen Napper, who’s worked for National Geographic studying plastic pollution. She’s been dubbed the ‘plastic detective’ by NatGeo for her understanding of pollution sources.

An elementary student was heartbroken to hear where plastic may be found

“But when I found out that there’s a lot of them on Mount Everest, I felt very sad because of all the birds that fly over Mount Everest and get plastic and like eat plastic,” said 4th grader Dayvion Larson.

Napper also took time to answer questions from students about the plastic pollution