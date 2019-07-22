Loess Hills Development project withdrawn from council agenda

he proposed development near North Middle School pulled from Monday's city council agenda after the developer chose not to move forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A previously announced Sioux City housing project is being scrapped, at least for the time being.

The proposed development near North Middle School pulled from Monday’s city council agenda after the developer chose not to move forward.

City leaders acknowledge there’s a shortage of affordable housing, so when new development comes along it’s good news. Since the land is part of the Loess Hill, this development is on hold, with everyone involved now looking for a new solution.

“It’s a big issue and it’s a big change for the neighborhood. And I think a lot of people myself included are not opposed to development but are opposed to this development on this site,” said Tina Hall, who lives near the proposed site.

Two weeks ago, council deferred any action on the project after negative community feedback. Now, developer Rodney Lieber is pulling the project.

“It’s very intense, and it would cause the destruction of the Loess Hills and of course that is a part of our heritage in Sioux City,” said Hall.

The development delay is not the kind of news local realtors want to get.

“We could use more housing, but again, affordable housing is really what we need. Affordable housing for people, nice affordable housing,” said Vanessa Lefler-Larned, a Century 21 Prolink realtor.

“I probably have received more comments on this particular development than I have any development prior to this and that’s a good thing. I’m glad our citizens I’m glad the community is plugged into what is going on,” said Dan Moore, the Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem.

As for Leber’s project, he still plans to develop the hills area, but not before spending plenty of time talking and planning with people living in the area.

“It’s not easy for all of the people involved including the developer he had an idea and other people had a different idea,” said Hall.

“As long as you get two sides that can converse and have that dialogue then we are going to move forward,” said Moore.



Discussions between homeowners and the developer are still being planned.