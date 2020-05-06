Loess Hills Audubon Society will host annual ‘Bird-A-Thon’ fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Loess Hills Audubon Society’s (LHAS) annual Bird-A-Thon, its major fundraiser, will take place from Friday through Monday.

The LHAS raises awareness about conservation and educates the public about needs and ways they can help as well as provide funding for selected local and state projects.

LHAS would like to invite the public to participate in their efforts to raise the funds needed for continuing this important work.

Individuals and teams will be counting bird species.

People can help by pledging to the cause and also participate as a “birder” and report species seen during a four-day period.

If you would like to pledge or have any additional questions about the event, contact Paul Roisen at 712-301-2817 or at roisenp1950@gmail.com.