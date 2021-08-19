Loess Hill Elementary host back to school event for kids, parents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The month of August is nearly over and that means Siouxland kids are heading back to the classroom.

But first, kids and parents at Loess Hill Elementary School are getting a chance to visit their new classroom and meet their teachers at the district’s back to school event.



This year’s event was organized much like last year’s to help encourage social distancing. Even with the changes, the back the school event helps kids ease into the school year.

“I think it breaks the ice for the kids, the parents kind of know and then it doesn’t happen the morning of, you know they kind of know where they’re going and they’ve met their teacher and it just kind of breaks the ice.” said Cindy Tudehope, a P.E. teacher at the elementary school.

Students in the sioux city community school district start class this coming Monday.