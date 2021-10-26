Location, date released for in-person absentee voting in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Auditor Pat Gill announced absentee voting information for the upcoming local elections.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office will be open for in-person absentee voting for the local elections on November 2.

Woodbury County residents will be voting for the Sioux City Community School Board of Directors, Sergeant Bluff Mayor, and Sioux City City Council seats.

Voters that aren’t registered are still welcome to vote, and they can prove their identity and residency at the office with the proper documents.

