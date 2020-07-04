Location change for Spirit Lake’s TestIowa clinic

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Dickinson County’s COVID-19 TestIowa clinic is moving to a new location.

Lakes Regional Healthcare said starting on Monday, the clinic will be located at the Lakes Area Hockey Association Rink, 3800 Sunner Avenue in Spirit Lake. The TestIowa clinic will continue to be a drive-thru clinic.

The hours for the clinic on July 6 will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in order to set up the clinic.

On July 7 and thereafter, the clinic will be open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. every weekday.

Health officials said, at this point, the clinic will need to be available through July 17. It will then be determined whether to keep it open or not based on need.

The local TestIowa clinic has been open since June 22. Since that date, 1,576 COVID-19 tests have been completed with 73 individuals who have tested positive for the virus, which is around 4.6% of the tests.

Lakes Regional Healthcare said it’s not known how many of the 73 positive cases are residents of Dickinson County.

Dickinson County’s first positive case was on March 26 and since that date, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the county has increased to almost 300, as of July 3.

Six residents from Dickinson County have been hospitalized and two have died from the virus.

The hospital is strongly encouraging all of the residents in the county and visitors in the area to practice safe social distancing and wear face masks.

“We want to support our local businesses, enjoy the summer activities, and ensure people are as safe from contracting COVID-19 as possible. Wearing face masks can really help mitigate the spread when you’re closer than six feet away from others, and something we encourage everyone to do,” said Jason Harrington, Lakes Regional Healthcare President and CEO.

Any Iowa resident is able to get tested for the coronavirus for free. For more information, go to the TestIowa website.

