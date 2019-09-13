Local’s reaction to 3rd Democratic presidential debate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just 10 candidates made the cut for the third Democratic presidential debate took to the stage with thousands watching from across the nation.

“I think it’s been quite lively,” Sioux City watch party attendee Will Redwine said. “The candidates who are in the center and are at the top of the polls have been interacting quite a bit.”

In Sioux City, a large watch party observed the debate in front of a wall of issues they care about. Everything from equal pay, to union rights and foreign policy are written down, with a heavy emphasis on health care.

Watch party attendee Kayla Goeden said, “Health care is an important one. We shouldn’t have people losing their livelihoods because they get sick.”

Redwine said, “With Medicare for all, the issue of health care for all is a crucial one.”

Many voters say they’re still impartial, hoping the debates might shed some light on who they’ll pick come election day.

Goeden says, “My minds pretty open, but I do have my favorites.”

“I want to feel like I’m making an educated decision when I do vote,” watch party attendee Dyana Benthin said.

And while they might not have an exact candidate in mind, many Democrats say they have chosen a party.

“I think the Democrats are all very strong and as much as they debate each other all of them are committed to defeating Donald Trump in this next election,” says Redwine.