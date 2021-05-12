Locals discuss Clay County Courthouse bond issue in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A couple dozen Clay County residents came together Wednesday night to discuss an upcoming $41 million bond issue concerning the local courthouse.

The Clay County Historical Society held an informal roundtable Wednesday night to discuss the county commission’s proposal to build a new courthouse and jail to replace the current structures. Residents also voiced their opinions on the project, saying the Clay County Courthouse is a historical building and should be preserved.

Another major criticism is the lack of public involvement.

“This kind of was done backwards, you know you need to get public support first before you put it on the ballot. And that didn’t happen in this case, and so there’s a lot of people that didn’t know about it that are still learning about it, and we’re trying to do that awareness also.” said Dan Christophersen, the President of the Clay County Historical Society.

Christophersen said that both sides agree the courthouse does need repairs but said it would be cheaper to fix the current courthouse.

Clay County residents can vote on the bond issue on June 8 or via early voting.