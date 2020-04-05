Local woman dresses up as the Easter bunny, bringing springtime cheer to kids

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – People in Le Mars enjoyed the lovely weather on Saturday morning with a nice surprise.

Nancy Mullally and her son decided to bring some springtime cheer to kids by dressing up as the Easter Bunny and driving around Le Mars.

Mullally said it goes to show even with social distancing you can still have a good time.

“Hope that the kids remember that there are good things that can come out of this and it doesn’t have to be just dim and dreary all the time, that we can still have a good time even though we have to social distance,” said Mullally, Easter bunny.

The pair were in Remsen Saturday evening and will head to Merrill and Hinton Sunday afternoon.