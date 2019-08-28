Local wealth management company prepares people for retirement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In 2017, more than 16 percent of Iowans were 65 years old or older, and that number is only expected to increase as baby boomers age. That’s why a local wealth management company is teaching those reaching retirement age about financial planning.

EFS Group hosted an informational meeting on Tuesday at the Sioux City Library Morningside Branch. The organizers saying its never too early to start thinking about retirement.

“When you’re five to ten years prior to retirement age, the closer you get the more important it is to make to have your ideas and structure and your planning worked out,” said Marc Geels the CEO of EFS Wealth Management. “It’s a tremendous amount of people that are retiring or getting to retirement age anyway so its a big deal.”

The organizers say saving even pennies a day can help you reach your retirement goals if you start planning early.