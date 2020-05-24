Local volunteers lend a helping hand in cleaning up Sertoma Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The cloudy weather on Saturday morning in Sioux City didn’t stop volunteers from cleaning up a local park.

Over at Sertoma Park, The Boy Scouts of America and a few other volunteers lent a helping hand to the Noon Sertoma Club in cleaning up the park.

Everything from picking up trash to planting and laying down mulch, in an effort to maintain the park for everyone’s enjoyment.

Members of the club told KCAU 9 News they’re extremely appreciative of all the help they could get.

“It really looks good and gives them also they know about Sertoma Park. They’ve grown up with it and they know where it’s at, they enjoy it, and they like it. So they’ve been doing a great job helping us out here and that’s really the thing is younger backs and great men,” said Denny Dufault, Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club.

If you want to get involved, the club will be holding another clean up event this fall.