Local volunteers clean up along riverfront

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday was the perfect day for organizations to work on some local spring cleaning.

Knife River teamed up with the City of Sioux City to clean things up along the riverfront and Riverside Park.

Around 20 volunteers from Knife River and the community came out, picking up trash and debris along the way. They said it’s important to care for our community’s natural spaces.

“Be stewards of the environment that we live in, not only because its part of the four core values with Knife River, but it’s because we live here. We reside here. We grew up here. We play here, and we work here.”

This is the second year this event was held.