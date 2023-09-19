SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– A local Sioux City Vietnam Veteran decided at a young age that he wanted to fight for his country, and went overseas while barely being a legal adult.

In June of 1967, Patrick Burgess at the age of 17 enlisted into the U.S. Army with help from his father.

“My grandfather was in World War 1 in France artillery, my Dad fought in World War 2 the Japanese, my brother was already in the army and my younger brother joined later. I guess it was a family thing,”said Patrick Burgess.

For The next few months, Burgess trained at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to become a combat engineer.

“Our job was to take care of the demolition work. We would blow up the caches, the munitions, the weapons that we found of the enemy after we had a battle with them. We also looked for booby traps,” said Burgess.

After Training was completed, Burgess was deployed to Vietnam to be with the 25th Infantry Division. Not long after going overseas, Burgess had a close encounter with death.

“I got hit with a grenade with another friend and another guy died. I had fragments all over my back, I had it up in my arm, up in my armpit, and buttocks, and a little pieces of shrap metal in my head,” said Burgess.

Burgess was awarded a Purple Heart due to his injuries and after recovering he went back to Vietnam Roughly a year later. However, This wasn’t his last close call with death.

“Me and a friend used our backs to rest up against, so I’m whippin through the pound cake and took a little piece out and ate it. Got the fruit cocktail open and I poured the cocktail on it and I was digging into it to get it, and I went to take a bite and it started to fall off, and I reached for it like this. And in doing that Bill looked the back at me, tried to see what I was doing, and a bullet went right between our heads,” said Burgess.

In 1970, Burgess completed his tour and returned back home to California. Over the next decade he worked various jobs to pay the bills, but it wasn’t until Burgess and his wife got into religion and he became a pastor that he found his career. For the past 37 years Burgess has been the pastor for the ‘Loving Faith Fellowship’ in Sioux City, and he says if you asked him what his plans were after the army.

“Never in a hundred years would I ever think that I would even be a Christian, or that I would ever be a pastor, or that I would go overseas without a gun. Now I go over with a bible and the word of God, sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Burgess.