Local veterans received hand-stitched quilts for Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild created 10 one of a kind, hand-stitched works of art for our local veterans.

The quilts were all patriotic themed, sporting different variations of red, white, and blue.

One quilt maker tells us it’s a special and unique way to recognize our vets for their service.

“Many of these veterans have never had a thank you given to them, and this is a way of saying thank you for their service. Also, sometimes this just gives them the comfort and warmth, and that’s the whole idea to wrap them in comfort and love,” said Ann Crawford, Western Iowa State Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

All ten of the veterans who received quilts on Monday evening were women who served.

Each quilt takes about six months to a year to create.