Local veteran honored in special ceremony at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – In recent years, hundreds of Siouxland veterans have taken Honor Flights to the nation’s capital, as a thank you of sorts for their service.

On Sunday night, Craig Kelly, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a Jefferson, South Dakota resident, was meant to be a passenger on this summer’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

When all of the Honor Flights were canceled and unsure of the future travel arrangements, local organizers stepped in.

At Siouxland Freedom Park, Kelly was honored in a special ceremony at the park’s replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

“I know for a fact that that their service, their sacrifice, and their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten and for a lot of veterans that’s very powerful,” said Aaron Van Beek, Midwest Honor Flight.

“Though I never know him, never knew him, never meet him till [Sunday] we’re still brothers in arms. This is to celebrate his life and what he gave for the country,” said John Ledwick, American Legion Post 307.

Over 200 people were in attendance that included the Freedom Riders, local Boy Scouts and American Legion Posts.

Latest Stories