SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday, 80 veterans from northwest Iowa, South Dakota and southwest Minnesota will fly to the nation’s capital to view memorials built in their honor.

One Siouxland veteran learned he will be on the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Friday afternoon.

The staff at Sunrise Manor surrounded Tom DeWitte as he learned details about the Saturday flight to the nation’s capital.

He served in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1954 to 1956; exactly two years and 22 days.

DeWitte said when he learned he was going on a trip, it was the last thing he expected.

“I was floored, I couldn’t believe it. I had no idea they were doing that, so that meant a lot,” said DeWitte.

Dewitte and about 80 other veterans are in Sioux Falls Friday night and wil depart with guardians along side on Saturday morning.

The veterans will visit seven sites over the course of 10 hours, while getting a police escort around Washington D.C.

Dewitte’s daughter, Diane Miller will be serving as his guardian and said they have a full day ahead.

“The goal is to try and go to Iwo Jima, which is the Marine Memorial, Arlington, the Navy Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, and then of course the Mall where there’s World War II, Korea, and Vietnam,” said Miller.

The trip costs $753 per veteran, but thanks to the help of sponsors, Midwest Honor Flight covers all costs.