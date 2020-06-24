Local vendors adapt to COVID-19 changes due to multiple event cancellations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many summer events like RAGBRAI, the Woodbury County Fair, and the Orange City Tulip Festival have been canceled. These events draw in thousands of people, provide food, and give vendors a financial boost.

However, this year is different, and vendors are having to think outside the box.

“Over 10 events canceled at least and so we’ve been just trying to figure out what we can do to be sustainable,” said Stacy Orndorff, owner of Heartland Coffee & Nosh.

COVID-19 has forced food trucks, and other vendors, to quickly adapt.

“We’ve just tried to find locations that we can be at consistently at that our customers would want to see us at and try to build that,” said Orndorff.

She’s serving-up alternative options, such as online.

“One of the things we did right off the bat was really getting our online ordering figured out, signing up door dash and signing up with grub hub, offering delivery online it made a huge difference. Also, we got out there right away in April so we’ve been at this for a while,” said Orndorff.

It’s a tactic to help keep them competitive. However, some are opting for a more traditional approach.

“I’ve made sure they have my phone number, please call me I will meet you somewhere. I will come to you, you can come to my house,” said Becky Davis, owner of Leoss Hills Honey, LLC.

Davis has had more than 20 of her events canceled by COVID-19. She sets up shop at events like flea markets, garden shows, and county fairs.

“Not enjoying it, but you have to do what you have to do to hopefully tail this and get it over with so we can resume regular activities,” said Davis.

She added she’s had a nearly 40% decrease in sales this year. It’s not only about the money, she misses those familiar faces.

“You get to know them by name even if they don’t come to buy something they come by and see how you are doing, touching base, they come by asking bee questions,” said Davis.

However, these vendors are staying optimistic.

“Hopefully 2021 will be nothing like 2020 and we will be able to go forward with things and the events will open back up, and its just bump in the road,” said Orndorff.

Sioux City’s Food Truck Fridays organizers said they hope to host food truck operators later this summer. It would likely be a limited grab-and-go event with safety precautions in place.