Local truckers surprised kids at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s for sixth year with gifts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) On Friday night, some big rigs delivered an even bigger Christmas surprise to a group of sick kids.

For the sixth year in a row, the Pure Country Livestock team rolled up to UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes hospital with trucks full of gifts for pediatric patients.

It wasn’t a smooth ride to get there, two of the trucks got stuck, one broke down and another one was in an accident along the way.

The drivers say nothing was going to stop them from delivering these toys to the kids.

“It was a struggle getting here [Friday], but we still had a hand full of them make it so it was a good time,” said Jeremy Jansen, CEO, Pure Country Livestock.

“Spending time in a hospital period can be kind of lonely and discouraging for kids. Especially to be hospitalized this time of year and so to have them come and spread this holiday cheer is absolutely amazing and can change a mood in an instant for a kid,” said Anne Holmes, Director of Children’s Miracle Network.

In total $3,000 to $4,000 worth of gifts were included.

On Friday, about 25 families are receiving presents.

The hospital will then continue to giving toys out to sick children until the first of next year.