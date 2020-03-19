Local therapists use technology to help the community

ne councilor we spoke to says they gained 15 patients this week and now they're using technology to reach more people in the community.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –We’re told to stay calm and wait for things to improve. Something easier said than done. All over Siouxland, businesses are closed and many families are spending hours at home unsure of what the future holds.

Many people are feeling stress about the continued spread of the virus in the U.S. One councilor said they gained 15 patients this week, and now they’re using technology to reach more people in the community.

“There is a lot of stress and fear with parents. Totally understandable. Everything from finances to being kind of on lockdown with your own children can be stressful,” said Lisa Bye, the Heartland Elementary Therapist.

Lisa Bye is a local therapist and also works for South Sioux City Schools, but with schools closed her focus has shifted to families.

“It’s not just your parents, it’s everybody in the whole nation has to work together and what can you do to do your part. And so I think that showing that everybody has to work together, and everybody has to be responsible for ourselves to a certain degree,” said Bye.

Heartland Counseling teamed up with the South Sioux City School District and are using new technology to reach as many families as possible.

“We decided we are going to try starting next week a 10:30 a.m. broadcast Cardinal Time Cardinals Online so that we can connect with our students our staff and community,” said Rebecca Eckhardt, the South Sioux City student services director.

Cardinal Time is one of many Youtube broadcasts South Sioux City schools are producing. Jennifer Jackson, the executive director of Heartland will be spearheading this show.

“We hope that families and kids will really take advantage of those times. We are going to have a therapist and Heartland staff each day Monday through Friday that will be able to give tips on mental health and different activities you can do from home,” said Jackson.

Patients can also still come into Heartland for help, but Heartland is encouraging online calls instead.

“Being able to connect even though telehealth services are still going to be huge. Even my 9-year-old is going to do her telehealth therapy session on Monday with her own therapist,” said Jackson.

In order to stop the virus from spreading, Heartland has closed their waiting room and each therapist is disinfecting each room after seeing a patient.