SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One sporting goods store is giving back to the community this holiday season.

The Scheels in Sioux City donates a percentage of their sales to local organizations. They’ve donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, schools and Woodbury County.

Lexi Mounts, the store’s events coordinator, says the donations strengthen relationships with Siouxland organizations.

“It’s just creating those partnerships when they come in to get their donation and those familiar faces, and you can see that we’re really helping them out,” Mounts said. “It’s great to be able to see those faces and know that we’re doing a great thing, and that they’re going to use the money to do great things.”

Mounts says each local Scheels store gets to choose what organizations they donate to.