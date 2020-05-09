Local small businesses see a spike in sales during Mother’s Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Local small businesses around Siouxland were dealt a huge blow with graduations, birthday parties, and weddings postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, but this Mother’s Day weekend has been a busy one for them.

“Now with Mother’s Day, it’s been an absolute zoo, an absolute zoo,” said Mary Ellen Habben, the owner of Flowerland.

Habben said she has been flooded with online orders, pick-ups, and deliveries.

“There’s so many people that would take mom or grandma out to brunch, dinner, lunch, or big family gatherings and they can’t do that anymore. So they’re using the wire services to place orders to make sure their loved ones get something,” said Habben.

People are giving a gift at a safe distance while supporting local small businesses during this pandemic.

“It’s great because everyone, I think, is getting out and about more, too, and it’s a good thing for the economy,” said Claudia Hessa, the owner of The Sugar Shack Bakery.

Hessa said her business had a surge in the number of customers on Saturday.

“Truffles, macaroons, small decorative cookies, we sold out of everything,” said Hessa.

A boost in sales is what small businesses in Siouxland have been waiting for after the big events and large gatherings were called off due to COVID-19.

“That’s what we want and it’s been crazy with everything going but like I said it’s been really swamped,” said Hessa.

“Sioux City and Siouxland has been [a] great community supporting us little guys you know, the little shops, the little restaurants, the little stores. You know right here in Transit Plaza, we have a lot of small businesses,” said Habben.