Local Siouxland group teachers kids to swim all summer long Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Remington Gill took his first swimming lesson before his 2nd birthday. Now at 5 years old, he's one of the advanced youth swimmers in the Shark Tail Aquatics group.

"Well, it was kind of scary and then I started to get good," said Gill.

Sara Gill, the director of Shark Tail Aquatics, described the swimming activities they teach to children.

"They do reaches, floating, back kicks, and we also have a little fun at the end of the lesson," said Gill.

Statistics show about one in five people who die of drowning are children 14 and younger.

Shark Tail Aquatics offers swim instruction for anyone 6 months or older. The goal is to help prevent child drownings while increasing the awareness of water related dangers.

"We want to create independence in the water, so if they're in a situation, they know how to float on their back and help them relax in the water and if they were to ever fall in the water, they'll be able to float in the water and get to the side safely," said Gill.

It's a piece of mind that Katie Kruse, the mother of two young boys, said swimming lessons can provide.

"I know my kid has a better understanding sitting on the steps and don't just lean in for that toy," said Kruse.

Shark Tail Aquatics is offering lessons for a fee at both West and East High school. To enroll in swimming lessons call (712) 301-8591 or you can contact them through email at Sharktailaquatics@gmail.com. Swimming lessons are also offered all summer at the Norm Waitt Snr.YMCA.