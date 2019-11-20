Local Siouxland cancer center receives blanket warmer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This winter, patients at a Siouxland cancer center will be feeling the warmth.

The June E. Nylen Cancer Center received a new blanket warmer, all thanks to donations from the community.

The warmer has a higher capacity which means more patients can get blankets to help will the chill caused by certain chemo treatments.

“And I think, you know, this was donated from our community and every time we give a patient a blanket, it’s telling that patient that this community cares for them. They are loved,” Kelly Case from June E. Nylen Cancer Center said.

The nurses at June E. Nylen say there are studies that also say heat can also help make treatment more effective.