Local sign language interpreters helping flatten the curve

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Press conferences on COVID-19 have become the new normal. At every press conference here in Siouxland there stands a sign language interpreter.

“In a situation like coronavirus the information is literally life or death,” interpreter Dawn Habhab said.

Habhab is one of three community interpreters in Siouxland. She said if the vernacular in closed captioning isn’t accurate and without a live interpreter, there’s a chance people can miss the message.

“They’re going to be out there possibly in a hot zone walking the streets going to the grocery store without a mask, not sanitizing, without gloves, possibly infecting others or getting themselves infected or taking it home which then becomes part of the problem and not the solution,” Habhab added.

Tara Berglund was born deaf. She said she relies heavily on the community interpreters, especially for COVID-19 information.

“I value the interpreters greatly at any level because without having interpreters in the community, really, I would be lost in many many ways,” Berglund said.

Rita Harkin is another community interpreter in Siouxland. She said equal access to information is needed for everyone, but that is especially true for the deaf community during these times.

“If the deaf, hard of hearing and deaf-blind don’t get the information that they need, they could be at risk and put other people at risk. Especially in times of health crisis.”

Habhab said body language plays a big role in portraying an accurate and effective message.

“The deaf culture, their language has gestures that get bigger, or body language that moves, or expression that gets angry, or smiles that convey laughter. All of that is what an interpreter needs to take-in in order to express the appropriate message,” Habhab added.