Local Sierra Club presents campaign to transition from coal to clean energy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While impeachment takes the center stage nationally, one Siouxland group is drawing attention locally to energy.

The Sierra Club focused on the coal industry with its “Beyond Coal” campaign Tuesday night, the organization explained the effort to transition to clean energy, like wind and solar power.

Currently, nearly 40% of Iowa’s energy comes from renewable sources and one Sierra Club official said that to help move away from coal, seeing local success is key.

“It’s important just to remind people that this is kind of an older industry nowadays and that they can have a role in seeing Sioux City transition as part of this national trend away from coal,” said Katie Rock, campaign representative.

Beyond Coal has played a role in retiring over 300 coal power plants nationwide since 2010.