Local shopping event hosts final weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Christmas less than a week away, shoppers are out getting those last-minute gifts. Some shoppers making their way to downtown Sioux City to support small businesses.

“We are excited to bring our products to a new group of people here in Sioux City,” said Emily Vollmar, owner of Rooted Boutique.

Rooted Boutique from Holstein, Iowa, is one of 17 businesses setting up shop for the last Small Business Marketplace event of the year in downtown Sioux City.

“It’s a great way for us to have exposure and a great way for you to support local communities,” said Vollmar.

Another small business setting up shop was Living Treasures Flower Farm from Le Mars.

“It was nice to have the opportunity to have a space downtown for pop-up shops for these four Saturdays, and we hope it will continue, and it will get bigger and better in the future,” said Lauri Taylor, owner of Living Treasures Flower Farm.

Downtown Partners’ overall goal of the marketplace is to encourage people to support small businesses this holiday season.

“Our community came out and supported us in a huge way, and we are very thankful for the community support that we received this year,” said Taylor.

“Every time you shop local at a local business, almost $80 of a $100 purchase stays local. When you do that online, it’s only $30 or $40. So, the impact of what it can do for our economy to shop local during the holidays or any time of year is really important for Siouxland,” said Regan Cote, with the Sioux City Downtown Partners.

With the success of the Small Business Marketplace, the Downtown Partners are eager to host a similar event next spring.

“We hope in the spring, we can move things outside and get more space and bring in new businesses just trying to fill in vacant spaces, and highlighting our local entrepreneurs. So, the more we can get people shopping and living downtown, the bigger it will get,” said Cote.