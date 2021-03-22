Local sheriff’s office help Nebraska boy celebrate 3rd birthday

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office helped a local Siouxlander celebrate his birthday in a unique way.

According to the sheriff’s office, they helped Jace celebrate his third birthday with a birthday drive-by at his rural Stanton County home.

“His smiles were worth a million bucks and it is always a pleasure to serve our County and Citizens in any way we can,” said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jace was also made a special deputy for the sheriff’s office for the day.