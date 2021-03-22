Local sheriff’s office help Nebraska boy celebrate 3rd birthday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office helped a local Siouxlander celebrate his birthday in a unique way.

According to the sheriff’s office, they helped Jace celebrate his third birthday with a birthday drive-by at his rural Stanton County home.

“His smiles were worth a million bucks and it is always a pleasure to serve our County and Citizens in any way we can,” said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jace was also made a special deputy for the sheriff’s office for the day.

Jace celebrates with Stanton County Sheriff Unger and Deputy Michael Petersen. Photo Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories