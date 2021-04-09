Local sheriffs among 275 nationwide in writing letter to President Biden to secure border

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU/WHO) – Ten Iowa Sheriffs have joined more than 200 sheriffs across the country in writing a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter was signed by sheriffs that included those from Carroll, Cerro Gordo, and Scott counties and asked Biden to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. It reads, in part :

“You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories