Local sheriffs among 275 nationwide in writing letter to President Biden to secure border

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU/WHO) – Ten Iowa Sheriffs have joined more than 200 sheriffs across the country in writing a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter was signed by sheriffs that included those from Carroll, Cerro Gordo, and Scott counties and asked Biden to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. It reads, in part :

“You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs and human trafficking.”