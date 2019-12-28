Local shelters seeing an increase of children needing a place to stay

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Sioux City’s homeless population continues to grow, so do the number of minors being left without a place to call home.

This Christmas was the third year the Siouxland Soup Kitchen Director, Danielle Tott, handed out Christmas presents to less fortunate kids in Siouxland.

“I probably only had about 20 to 25 kids in the last two Christmas’,” said Tott.

While she enjoyed bringing smiles to those children’s faces, she noticed something different this year.

“This year, I started with 50 presents and each kid got a present. We ran out of presents,” said Tott. “Thank goodness we had a stash from last year.”

Tott said she’s noticing more children accompanying their parents at the soup kitchen and she’s not alone. The same is true at Sioux City’s Gospel Mission.

Paul Mahaffie, the executive director for the Gospel Mission, described the growth he’s accommodating at the shelter.

“Yes, the number of children this year compared to last year’s number is huge. I mean we’re into the 30s,” said Mahaffie.

According to the Sioux City Community School District, there are 241 homeless children in the district and that number is down from the 381 homeless kids in 2018.

Nevertheless, local shelters said they’re struggling to meet the needs of larger families.

“We’ve been looking into the possibilities of adding on to the women’s side so we can double the size,” said Mahaffie.

Stephanie Pickinpaugh, the coordinator entry service manager for the Institute of Community Alliance said they’re also doing what they can to help provide families with advisory assistance.

“We do their assessments and we match them up based on their vulnerability. Then we match them up with services here in town,” said Pickinpaugh.

While the Siouxland Soup Kitchen doesn’t house families, they’re doing what they can to help less fortunate kids in the community.

“If we can even help with the hunger side, we’re going to. I think we’re going to send out flyers in three zip codes and then in the backpack program. We’ll advertise there too,” said Tott.