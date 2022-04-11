WESTFIELD, Iowa (KCAU) – When tragedy strikes, these canines are up to the task!

South Dakota-based “Prairie Dogs Search and Rescue” was at Five Ridge Prairie State Preserve on Sunday.

The group hosts monthly training sessions for its members and the public. They work with dogs to train them to find lost people in all kinds of environments.

The group’s president spoke about why they do what they do.

“We hope that we never have to be used, but we’re available if we are needed. We would rather be called out, have to turn around, than to show up, and you still need us,” said Terri White.

The group travels throughout the tri-state area and are always looking for new places to train.