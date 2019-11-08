Local school districts battle substitute teacher shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Schools across the nation are dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers. The Sioux City school district is actively working to help recruit more people to serve as substitutes.

“There is a huge shortage of subs for all districts throughout our area,” said Sue Chartier, an educator consultant for Northwest AEA.

You don’t have to have a background in education to serve as a substitute teacher.

“We have had people who have been in law enforcement, veterinarians, lawyers, nurses all sorts of professionals who are looking at a second career or something just to do give back to the community,” said Chartier.

“I’m not an educator myself. I don’t have the education classes and this is hopefully going to give me tools to be competent in there,” said Kirbee Nykemp a future substitute teacher.

Local school districts are working to get more people certified to become a substitute teacher through a joint partnership.

“The pathway to becoming a sub was created because the state saw this need and this class was created to make it easy for participants to come,” said Chartier.

Northwest Area Education Agency is holding these training courses five times a year where anyone 21 and older with a bachelor’s degree can get their substitute teaching license.

“They’ll submit a list to us of names people who have completed the class and then we will reach out to them if they would be interested in subbing for our district,” said Rita Vannatta, the Director of Human Resources for the Sioux City Community Schools.

Giving more people the opportunity to serve kids around Siouxland.

“This fits my particular skill set and allows me to contribute to the district and support my kids in their classrooms,” said Nykemp.

Schools around Iowa are now starting to work with local universities to help recruit more substitute teachers. The state recently authorized junior and senior students in the education field to get their substitute teaching license.