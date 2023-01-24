SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — House File 68, also known as the Students First Act, was signed into law by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday. The legislation will give nearly $7,600 to families in Iowa for their children to attend a private school in the state.

Sioux City Community School Board President Dan Greenwell said he’s worried money isn’t the only change coming from this bill being signed into law.

“What I don’t want to happen is additional mandates put on the schools like public schools have to provide teachers down at private schools or administrators down at private schools, which I think there’s a high likelihood that’s going to be the next approach,” he said.

Chad Janzen is the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District. He said he’s not sure if the bill will impact his school district, but he said this legislation does not hold public and private schools to the same standard.

“The vouchers will have no financial accountability,” said Janzen. “There will be no oversight of how those funds will be spent versus at public schools, there’s certainly oversight that’s required of how our funds are expended.”

About nine percent of all students in Iowa are enrolled in a private school. Proponents of the bill argued that private-school enrollment may see an increase thanks to the education savings account funds.

John Flanery is the president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools in Sioux City. He said the price of tuition is a barrier for many students, but this latest bill could change that.

“We have no doubt that this is going to help a lot of our families,” he said. “We have a lot of low-income families, a lot of families that work paycheck to paycheck and month to month and struggle to pay tuition.”.

Flanery said roughly 38 percent of students at Bishop Heelan qualify for free and reduced school lunch. The staff of Governor Reynolds estimated the school choice program will cost the state around $900 million over the next four years.