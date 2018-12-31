Local's tell us their new year resolution
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - With the new year comes new year resolutions! Take a look at what some local Siouxlanders are planning ot change in 2019.
More Stories
-
-
No plans for New Year's Eve? No problem.
-
Holidays are a nice break from the day to day, but it can be a hard…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.