Local ROTC group to honor Siouxland vets for Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the Air Force Junior ROTC program is once again coming together to honor Siouxland veterans.

Students from all three Sioux City high schools will be taking part in the third annual AFJROTC Veterans Day Program. This important ceremony has been in the works for several months.

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Friday, November 8 at Girls Inc., 500 Main Street. Veterans are invited to get there at 10 am to have coffee and donuts with the cadets. The ceremony will start an hour later at 11 am. The ROTC is asking that you RSVP to this event, you can do that by calling Girls Inc. at 712-252-1088.

Events the following day will kick-off at 6 am at the Sergeant Floyd Monument. Air Force Junior ROTC members will be holding a 12-hour post to oversee the memorial.

Cadets Emma Kerr from West High School and Caleb Sassman from East High School stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.