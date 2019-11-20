Local retirement home debuts new therapy dog to residents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – They say that dogs are a man’s best friend, and now a lot of Siouxlanders have a new pup to befriend.

Residents at the Sunrise Retirement Home welcomed their new full-time therapy dog.

The retirement home has had other animals before, but they’ve only visited. The residents and staff are excited for Charlie the Weiner Dog because he helps the residents feel more at home.

“It’s more comfortable, cause you can pet him and stuff. It kind of takes you back to what you used to have,” Sunrise residents, Helen and Patty shared.

The activities director at Sunrise says that Charlie the therapy dog will help patients with dementia, as well as, those that are just a little lonely.