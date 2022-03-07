SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Economists say the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine drives up gas prices in Siouxland.

Perry Wisinger is an Assistant Professor of Accounting at Briar Cliff University. He said Russia is one of the largest providers of oil in the world and the conflict has a ripple effect throughout the oil industry.

“Uncertainty leads to people raising prices. and so people get scared. They get nervous. They raise prices and so the market is very jittery,” Wisinger said.

The international conflict is not the only factor driving up prices. Jeffrey Zink is an Associate Professor of Economics at Morningside University. He said the cost of transportation is also impacting oil prices.

“Once you produce the oil, you have to move it around and given the fact that there’s also a little bit of a labor shortage right now, that is coming into play as well in a way that hadn’t in previous spikes and declines in the last several years,” Zink said.

Matthew Delgado is a junior at Briar Cliff University. Delgado said he and his teammates on the baseball team drive a lot less now because fuel is too expensive.

“I’m definitely just trying to limit the amount of miles I’m putting on the car with current gas prices going up. Driving to practice, I’ll just walk down to the field instead of driving. Every little bit adds up,” Delgado said.

Delgado said he and his teammates all filled up gas the day they heard Russia invaded Ukraine.

“It’s just been a topic that’s been awkward to talk about because we’re not involved with it but it is affecting us in a way,” Delgado said.

