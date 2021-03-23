Siouxland residents, law enforcement react to the Colorado mass shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The list of mass shootings in America continues to grow.

“I feel for the people that were hurt in the shooting, so I guess it’s kind of to the point now where every time you go out somewhere, you’re going to run that risk of running into something like this especially now,” said local resident Tim Mesenbrink.

The local sheriff’s department is working to educate the public on what to do in these situations.

“The actions that you take in the first few seconds are likely to dictate your chances of survival,” said Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

Sheehan said first things first, be aware of your surroundings. When you start to hear or see things that don’t seem right, trust your instinct and react as fast as you can.

“In every single one of these cases, we hear people say, well I thought it was fireworks until it was the third or fourth or fifth shot,” said Sheehan.

He said whenever you walk into a new business or workplace, take time to make a plan. Look at where you’d exit or hide in case of an active shooter situation.

“The time you take to prepare now, will allow to react quicker in the heat of the moment,” said Sheehan.

Local residents shared their thoughts on the incident.

“I think gun control has its purpose but it’s not really going to stop the mass shootings because the people that are trying to do this are going to find some way to get a weapon,” said Mesenbrink.

“I think there’s a lot of copy cats stuff going on,” Rusty Derochie said. “When somebody sees something and then they want to do it and try to make the news and be a big shot or something you know, it’s kind of bad how that happens.”

Siouxlanders can contact the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department and they will provide the save yourself training to any organization that wants that training. If you are in Woodbury County, it will be provided for free.