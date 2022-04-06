SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Easter is approaching and that means local rescues are issuing reminders that an animal associated with the holiday isn’t always the best gift.

Rabbits, baby chicks and Easter seem like a match made in heaven but Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue have seen them turned over to them year after year after the Easter festivities are over.

“Sometimes kids just want that pet in the moment and then forget about a week or two later, then you’re stuck caring for that pest for the rest of your life or the rest of the pet’s life and that’s a big responsibility not only for you but for the pet,” Jake Anthony said.

Anthony said families should instead consider toys or candy versions of these cute critters.