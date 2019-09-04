Local pumpkin patch recovers from wet planting season

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU)- September has many people already dreaming of fall. Some area pumpkin patches are getting ready to provide the staple of the autumn season.

People come from all over the region to make a stop at Hoefling’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze near Marcus Iowa. Like many farmers, the Hoefling’s had a late planting season, but some good weather this August is helping to keep their autumn harvest on track.

“It makes you happy when you look out and you see the orange that it’s developing really well and we’re getting a good crop,” said Geralyn Hoefling owner of Hoefling Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze.

The Hoefling’s pumpkin farm has been in business for 23 years.

“We grow over 40 varieties of pumpkins, over 70 varieties of gorges, Indian corn, broom corn, wheat barley, we have everything about imaginable,” said Geralyn.

The planting season started back in May but due to wet fields, the fields were put in three weeks behind their usual schedule.

“I actually started planting my first pumpkins May 14th and that took all until May 31st before I got completely done,” said Allan Hoefling co-owner of Hoefling Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze.

The family farms four acres of land for their pumpkin patch. The Hoeflings said August started out wet but with some continuous dry periods, later on, made it the best month for the pumpkin crops.

“Overall I would say our crop is right at the average you know maybe a little above there are some varieties that did better than others because of the way the weather was,” said Allen.

But the Hoefling’s know a good harvest season isn’t solely dependent on weather, they’re spending about two hours a day pulling weeds and caring for their pumpkin patch until opening weekend.

“With the good crops of pumpkins obviously we hope our business continues to grow,” said Allen.

The Hoefling's will begin picking pumpkins the last week of September and hope to see a late frost this year so everyone has plenty of time to come and chose their favorite pumpkin from the patch.