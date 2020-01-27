Local pond now stocked with rainbow trout

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ice Fisherman at Bacon Creek park receiving a welcomed gift over the weekend.

As a part of the Iowa D.N.R.’s Trout Stocking program, around 1,500 rainbow trout were put into Bacon Creek Saturday afternoon.

The D.N.R. hopes to spawn more ice fishermen through their stocking program.

“What’s important about, you know, bringing trout here you may be more people out fishing that you normally wouldn’t have. On a day like today, is how nice it is, just to share that outdoor experience and to gain an appreciation for nature and wildlife, fisheries in Iowa,” says DNR representative, Matt Mork.

The fish should keep the pond stocked until May.