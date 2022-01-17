SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Plant-loving Siouxlanders had the chance to add to their botanical collections Sunday over at Country Celebration.

The Facebook group “Siouxland House Plants & Gardening” held a second plant swap meet.

Many of the members of the group started their green interest during the pandemic, and they have built a community to help others nurture their plant care-taking abilities.

“We do have good amount of investment in our plants, so to be able to have that help be like, ‘Okay, I need a little bit more light,’ is really nice just talk about it,” said Erica Antrim with Siouxland House Plants & Gardening.

The group is in the midst of planning another swap in spring of 2022.