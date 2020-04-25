Local parishioners hope the power of prayer can stop the spread of COVID-19

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – Over 100 parishioners of a Catholic Church in Jefferson followed one another in their cars around the community praying to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m just amazed by the number of cars showing up here today on a Saturday on a beautiful day the Lord has provided us with and hopefully he will understand what we are trying to do and listen to us,” said Joe Trudeau, a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Trudeau said he knows first-hand how powerful prayer can be when faced with an obstacle.

“Periodically through the years, we have done the pilgrimage from time to time and we didn’t see any better time to do this when we need Divine Intervention to help slow this coronavirus down,” said Trudeau.

It’s a tradition for parishioners to visit the three crosses placed throughout the community that helped end the grasshopper plague in 1876.

“They were eating everything. They would dig the turnips out of the field and everything. They were hopeless. So the priest said ‘We are going to pray and walk the pilgrimage in a circle.’ The prayer stopped the grasshoppers [from] being in this area,” said Pastor Joe Vogel, St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Parishioners are hoping history can repeat itself taking part in a drive-by pilgrimage to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“So all of us are going to drive and we’re going to say the Rosary together in the car[s] then when we get to each cross, we’re going to say the St. Michael prayer, that is a very powerful prayer for deliverance and exorcism really,” said Pastor Vogel.

St. Peter’s Church hopes to continue this tradition as a way for worshipers to come together safely.

“But people really want to come together and really want to pray [to] people of all faith. We all want to be at church together and this is another way of being in church,” said Pastor Vogel.