Local paranormal team to investigate Prairie Hills building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted to allow paranormal investigators to investigate a historic building set to be demolished.

Para911 founder Dave LaFleur made a request to the board for the opportunity to investigate the Prairie Hills building before it gets demolished. The board approved the investigation on a 3-2 vote in Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Board Chairman Rocky De Witt said that he saw no harm in letting the paranormal team go in and see if the building is actually haunted.

“It’s just one of those curiosity things, there’s always been stories about it. It’s been a historical building throughout the county for 70-80 years. It has served many purposes and there’s all kinds of stories from some of the deputies that I’ve listened to myself.” said Rocky De Witt, Woodbury County Board Chair.

The investigation will take place on September 17, with findings to be brought back to the board to let them know if the building is haunted or not.