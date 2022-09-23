SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Sioux City is getting a pop of color from local artists.

The annual Alley Art Festival is back over the weekend. Over 30 local painters have colored the city’s alleyways by Pierce and Nebraska streets.

Sioux City artist Michael Kamm is participating in the festival for the first time. After years of being a graphic design artist, Kamm recently picked up painting and he said he enjoys the camaraderie of the event.

“It’s been super great,” he said. “Most of the times, I’m down here, there’s four or five other people who are painting as well, so that’s kind of nice to be around people. We’re all kind of collectively working on the large project together. It’s been a really great experience so far.”

This year’s edition of the festival will also include live music and vendors as well as a tie dye experience.